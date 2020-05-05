The President of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said Tuesday on “Otvoreno studio” that Macedonia has the worst Covid-19 mortality rate, and it is is in second place immediately after Slovenia.

If we look at the figures on the three basic parameters by which we can estimate the success of the measures, it is the number of deaths per million inhabitants, the number of people infected per million inhabitants, and the number of tests performed per million inhabitants. And if you analyze 10 countries in the region, you will see that Macedonia is in the lower half, explained Mickoski.

Mickoski added that in terms of the number of people who lost their lives per million inhabitants in the region, if we analyze Slovenia, Bosnia, Croatia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Turkey, Albania, Greece, Macedonia, etc. Macedonia is second, just behind Slovenia in terms of mortality rate.