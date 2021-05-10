VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski warned that the Zaev regime is going down, and that “he is trying to pull all of us with him”. Mickoski shared a video from his speech in Prilep, on May 9th, predicting the messy fall of the regime.
Zaev is facing a growing number of corruption scandals he is no longer able to conceal, defections from his party and failures on key foreign policy fronts.
We must effect a change. Zoran Zaev is falling brutally down and wants to drag all of us with him. We will not let him do it. The people will not be held victims to the mafia, Mickoski said.
