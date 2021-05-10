VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski warned that the Zaev regime is going down, and that “he is trying to pull all of us with him”. Mickoski shared a video from his speech in Prilep, on May 9th, predicting the messy fall of the regime.

Zaev is facing a growing number of corruption scandals he is no longer able to conceal, defections from his party and failures on key foreign policy fronts.