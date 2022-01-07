The prime minister-designate who will propose the composition of the government has no credibility to negotiate on behalf of the Macedonian people for its identity. I expect the voice of VMRO-DPMNE to be heard as the largest political party in the country, said the leader of the party Hristijan Mickoski.

He says that he expects that any solution that will decide on the identity of the Macedonian people will not be at the mercy of the illegitimate Prime Minister and an adventurous negotiator like Buckovski.

VMRO-DPMNE, he stressed, is a political party with the largest number of MPs and has the legitimacy to speak loudly, especially when it comes to the Macedonian national identity, and he said he will share his views with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov during his announced visit to Skopje on January 18.

We see that from neighboring Bulgaria on a daily basis is denied the Macedonian national identity, that even happens during the greatest Orthodox Christian holidays, says Mickoski.

He says he doesn’t expect improvement in the Macedonian-Bulgarian relations after Sofia has announced a fresh approach and called for diplomatic action from the European partners in order the country to be allowed to start negotiations with the EU for accession.