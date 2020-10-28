Zoran Zaev told the country to rejoice when he signed the treaty with Borisov, insisting that he solved a major diplomatic issue. We warned him of the consequences and today we are forced to fight for our existence as a people and the problems have grown far greater, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski as Macedonia faces a Bulgarian veto to the opening of EU accession talks.

What we see today is the consequence of Zoran Zaev’s failed policies. He didn’t want to listen to our warnings. Today our eastern neighbor, helped by Zoran Zaev, wants to assimilate the Macedonian nation and the contemporary Macedonian state and conditions our opening of accession talks. With all the humiliations we endured with the Prespa treaty, the renamings, the denial of our minority rights in Greece, after all the false promises, we face an existential problem. That is not a naive issue, it is very serious, Mickoski said during an interview with Star TV.

Bulgaria is threatening to block the opening of EU accession talks with Macedonia unless it receives serious new concessions in historic and national identity issues.