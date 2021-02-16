The Macedonian public deserves to know what that action plan with Bulgaria contains, because from the beginning we say that a new document, agreement, annex, or whatever they call it, is on the table and is at the request of our eastern neighbor, said Tuesday VMRO -DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski.

The Macedonian public should know the text of this plan, because, according to our information, in addition to identity issues, which include the Macedonian tradition, language, customs, history, Macedonian figures and revolutionaries, there are many business matters that are part of that agreement, or action plan that is on the table. When the Buckovski-Zaev duo negotiates, a new catastrophe, economic tsunami and a national catastrophe are being prepared, said Mickoski.

He said that the public should be vigilant so that, as he says, the government does not sell out what is left.