The president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, in an interview with “Fokus” weekly referred to several current political issues in Macedonia.

Regarding the referendum initiative on the agreement with Bulgaria, Mickoski points out that it is the only way the opposition can act.

In a modern parliamentary democracy, you can prevent something only if you call the people to express themselves and give their opinion. It is for those reasons that we decided on a mandatory referendum, and not as was the manipulative referendum on the Prespa Agreement when there was a question with a double meaning. The referendum and the question are very precise and refer to the source of all problems, which is the bilateral agreement with Bulgaria, stressed Mickoski.

He points out that Talat Xhaferi, when deciding to reject the referendum initiative, illegally assumed the role of a constitutional judge who interprets the Constitution.