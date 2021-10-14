The silent majority will prevail in the coming elections, over the corrupt Government, said opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski during the VMRO-DPMNE rally in Skopje.

The voice of the people who are not heard in the media, or in the squares, who live peaceful lives and carry this country on their backs, who silently sacrifice, they also have a point of view and love Macedonia. It’s the disappointed workers, the youth who were let down, the taxi drivers, the teachers, the good people of our cities as well as our farmers, Mickoski said.