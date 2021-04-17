VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski believes that Macedonia has the capacity and potential to produce Covid-19 vaccines and that the state should invest in production.

The gist of the resignations of the health ministers in both Austria and the Czech Republic is that they have failed to handle the challenge. When the crisis started, we said that we need mass testing, since the end of last year we have been talking about vaccination, and now about production. We haven’t gotten to the second stage. And instead of commissions, the state should invest in production as soon as possible, said Mickoski on Kanal 5 ” Samo intervju” show on Friday.

He criticized the Minister of Health, Venko Filipce, who first said on April 15 that there was no need to buy vaccines produced by Serbia, and on April 16 he said that we would need a partnership with Serbia’s Torlak Institute.