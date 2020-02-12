VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that the audio recording that was revealed by member of Parliament Antonio Milososki today proves that Zoran Zaev is the head of a racketeering group which was operating through the Government and the judiciary.

The recording reveals Zaev discussing the work of suspected extortionist Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13. Zaev is heard saying that he is in touch with Boki, that he discussed the funding of Boki’s 1TV television, and that he helped it out. At one point Zaev says that the TV station is funded with money from a Bitola based businessman whose payment of 750.000 EUR is the basis of one of the criminal cases against Boki 13 – this shows that Zaev at the very least clearly knew that Boki 13 is extorting money from businessmen using his proximity to the Government as leverage.

From what I could see prior to this press conference, there is a tape where the former Prime Minister is heard advising the Racket suspect Bojan Jovanovski, asking about his finances, who funds his TV station, and that the money has come from a businessman involved in a project linked to Jovanovski’s International Association. The matter is slowly being revealed in full. I can only add that, if the state prosecutors are a truly independent body, and if they really want to get to the head of the criminal octopus, the picture is now clearly visible for all to see. Except maybe for those who don’t want to see it, Mickoski said.

1TV was used as a tool to extort money from businessmen through overpriced ad deals that were imposed on blackmailed companies. The TV station was outspoken in its support of Zaev’s regime and would frequently feature Zaev, Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva and other top regime officials.

The revelation of the audio recording comes on the day the Parliament is supposed to dissolve to make way for early elections in April 12. Zaev is pushing that this move is postponed until the Parliament adopts a new law on state prosecutors that would, conveniently for him, ban the use of unwarranted wiretaps as evidence before the courts.