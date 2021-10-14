I heard Zoran Zaev say yesterday that he would have won in 22 municipalities in the first round, and VMRO-DPMNE only in 6. This seems to me to be an anecdote, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski at Thursday’s rally in Berovo.

As with everything in life, this sad episode will end. People reward, but they also punishes. The thunderous silence of the silent majority – in the elections will be transformed into a huge bang. The people who were silent, suffered, watched, but judged and waited for a chance. And that chance is Sunday, October 17. In 2 days comes the people’s punishment. In 2 days, the people will get back what these criminals steal from them every day, Mickoski said.

He pointed out that these are local elections with essential importance for the direction in which the country will move, these are elections where the citizens with their vote send a message to the government.