VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski urged the public to join him for a protest the party will hold in Skopje on Saturday afternoon. The protest, in front of the Justice Ministry and the office of state prosecutors, is in response to the continued abuse of the judiciary by the Zaev regime for the persecution of its political opponents.

The Injustice Minister is publicly threatening those who disagree with Zoran Zaev. The for this mafia to be held accountable has come, Mickoski said.