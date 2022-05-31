These are difficult times for our continent, as well as for our global system of democratic values. However, difficult times usually show the best in people, and I hope that political decision-makers will understand that difficult elections now, will put our path on the right trajectory, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, who is attending the EPP Congress, told TV Alfa.
Mickoski: There are attempts by EU member state to deny us the right to the Macedonian language and to interfere in the Macedonian identity
