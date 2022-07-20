VMRO-DPMNE group in Parliament and some other free-thinking MPs in the Parliament are the defenders of the Macedonian identity. I guarantee that the change of the Constitution will not happen. The guarantee for that is the word of 44 MPs from the Coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE and other free-thinking MPs, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said on Wednesday.

Answering reporters’ questions during his visit to Butel Municipality, Mickoski said that the focus of the announced referendum will be Article 5, paragraph 4 of the Negotiating Framework, where the protocol and the bilateral agreement are included, where the citizens will have to decide whether they accept such a Negotiating Framework.

We are talking about the negotiating framework, why it is the essence. Now Bulgaria has nothing. It is again isolated in its intention to focus on protocol and bilateral agreement. Bulgaria still hasn’t Europeanized their request and that makes them nervous, Mickoski said.

According to Mickoski, it is good that “there is no change to the Constitution”, because, as he said, if there was, they would have adopted the negotiating framework and then it would have been a checkmate for the Macedonian identity.

Kovacevski, Maricic, Osmani… they can try to do everything, but essentially the people and the MPs from the VMRO-DPMNE group in Parliament will not allow them to implement it, said Mickoski.

According to Mickoski, there are no negotiations now, nor will they start, because, as he said, the position is clear, the Constitution should be changed in order to open the negotiations.

There is no screening, no negotiations. What is happening now is monitoring, which has been going on since the first day when we became a candidate country, since 2005. It is clearly shown in the documents they signed yesterday. There are no negotiations, nor will they begin. The position is clear, in order for negotiations to take place at this moment, it is necessary to change the Constitution, said Mickoski.

Asked if he was invited and if he would participate in tonight’s cocktail party, Mickoski said he was invited but will not be attending because, as he said, he doesn’t think the company there is good for a cocktail party.”

If VMRO-DPMNE wins the trust of the people in the next elections, Mickoski said, they will work to “correct all mistakes one by one”.