It is not VMRO-DPMNE’s fault that we have been put in such a situation. If there is a real desire to resolve the issue of the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office, it can be resolved, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Wednesday on TV Telma’s “Top tema” show, when asked about the uncertainty about passing the law before the dissolution of Parliament ,

Former minister Xhevdet Hajredini accused that the goal of VMRO-DPMNE is to pardon defendants in SPO cases.

All of your remarks would go smoothly, except for point 9, to stop the SPO proceedings, he said.

Although Mickoski persistently explained that such a point does not exist, Hajredini maintained that VMRO-DPMNE’s remarks sought to halt the proceedings opened by the SPO.

You are not telling the truth. We have no such remark. I say freely, let the prosecution handle its own processes. Don’t let anything stop them. We have no problem with that, said Mickoski.

After Hajredini trying again to impose that VMRO-DPMNE deliberately prolongs the law because it demands that the SPO procedures be stopped, Mickoski said: