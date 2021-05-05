Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO DPMNE announces that there will be accountability for the “Mafia” affair that he revealed, immediately after the change of government.

When I revealed the Mafia affair, Spasovski and Zaev said that I had committed sabotage. Today, when over 200 criminals from the Skaljarski gang, the Turkish, Albanian mafia, ISIS, the Italian ‘Ndrangheta have Macedonian passports that have not been revoked, Zaev’s judiciary hands down only 2-year prison sentences, and they are silent on the matter. Because these officials should be the cannon fodder to protect the crime of the government. Agreed job and great shame! There will be accountability immediately after the change of government, Mickoski wrote on Facebook.