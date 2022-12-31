Ahead of the New Year’s holidays, a little and modest attention to the families who need care and a few smiles, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook on Friday.
Today I visited families in Gjorce Petrov, Aerodrom, Gazi Baba, Kisela Voda and Butel. For the most part, I know their personal and difficult fates and I can say that these are the heroes of the present time, people for whom every fight for change and for the better is worth it. Happy Holidays!
