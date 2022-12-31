Economy

Angelovska-Bezoska: 2022 – jubilee year, but also a year of challenges and hardships

The Governor of the National Bank, Anita Angelovska-Bezoska, published a note in which she analyzes the work of the National Bank. As we count down the last hours until the New Year 2023, we are reminded of all the events that marked the passing year and what we will remember it for. In 2022, we celebrated...