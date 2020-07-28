There was mass voter bribery, both institutional and non-institutional. According to our information, the bribe is worth 50 million euros, the president of VMRO DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski said in an interview with TV Sitel.

These are the worst elections and it cannot be said that they were fair and democratic. The elections were not democratic and do not represent the will of the citizens. The will of the citizens was brutally stolen by Zoran Zaev, said Hristijan Mickoski.