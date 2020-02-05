VMRO-DPMNE submitted Wednesday an initiative to dissolve Parliament on the date previously agreed, party leader Hristijan Mickoski confirmed.

We urge all political parties in the country, including SDSM, to join the initiative and support it and on February 12 as it was planned to dissolve the Parliament, Mickoski said in response to a journalist question after today’s meeting in the Economic Chamber of Macedonia.

He pointed out that somebody wanted to postpone the Parliament’s dissolution so that they could push through a few more tenders and payments while the interim government was operational.