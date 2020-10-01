The mafia attacks the foundations of the state every day, warns the president of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, who once again called on the citizens to join him at the protest scheduled for Saturday.

– The economy is collapsing, in August industrial production -10%, employees in industry -5%, and according to EuCham (European Chamber of Commerce), Macedonia is among the last countries in Europe to do business in 2020, but with the highest decline of 5 places compared to 2019.

– Education crashes, and the government experiments with the youngest.

– The mafia declared cultural workers a socially vulnerable category.

– Health is on its knees, doctors and medical staff leave on a daily basis, we never got out of the Covid pandemic, and every day we count our sons, daughters, parents who lose their lives due to the incompetence of the authorities.

– The state audit office established a € 4.6 million robbery in the SPO, and the prosecution is silent, waiting for directions from the mafia. There is no justice, no peace…

While this is happening, the creation of lies and constructions by the government aimed at me and VMRO-DPMNE continues. Why? Not to mention the collapse in the country.