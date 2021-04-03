They lied then, two and a half years later they lie again, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski about the government’s promises regarding the construction of Prilep – Bitola highway.

The same lie only different characters. Those who lie, they also steal, and these people know it best, they are part of the most corrupt and criminal government in the Balkans, says Mickoski.

He points out that Macedonia today with these people is on the 111th place according to the level of corruption on the “Transparency International” list.