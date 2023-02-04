VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski honored VMRO leader Goce Delcev at the 151st anniversary of his birth today, and expressed his disappointment that the event comes at a time of great division. A large delegation of VMRO officials and activists, led by Mickoski, walked from the party office to the St. Spas church.

I’m particularly disappointed and angered that, after 68 months of this Government, which promised to improve our lives and to resolve the open issues with our neighbors, now we see security measures of the highest order in the capital of our Macedonia, with helicopters above. We can only conclude that not only did they not resolve our problems, but made them worse. They plundered, devastated and divided Macedonia. The sooner they leave, the better it will be for all of us, Mickoski said.