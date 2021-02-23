VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called on all parties in the Parliament to support his initiative for the creation of a new, technical Government, in light of the persistent failings of the Zaev regime. The latest blow – the escape of former security chief Saso Mijalkov as he was about to face sentencing in the 2015 wiretapping scandal, prompted the calls that the Zaev Government needs to go.

This is a horror story we need to get out of. We will defeat it, we need to be patient and it will happen. That is why I call once more on all the members of Parliament to preserve your honor and dignity, vote for no confidence of the Government and stand shoulder to shoulder with the citizens. This Government no longer has the support of the citizens, Mickoski said.

Mickoski said that it is a moral imperative that Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski resign after the scandal. “But we see that they are not going to. They place their own interests over the interests of the citizens. They work for the organized crime and the mafia, and will not ensure the rule of law and justice”, Mickoski added.

The main opposition party calls for a technical Government that will prepare early general elections to take place with the municipal elections in fall.