VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski points out on Facebook that the people in Kocani should be helped urgently.

Alarming! Kocani has been battling the raging fire all day, URGENT full focus of the Government, which is currently celebrating at Meckin Kamen. People need urgent help. This is real life, a battle with fire and incompetent government! There was a helicopter on the way from Skopje to Prilep for Zaev and Venko, and now there isn’t …, adds Mickoski.