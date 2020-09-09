This is the first in a series of protests that should show and prove the anger accumulated among the people over the injustice that has taken place in recent months, the stolen and bribed elections by the ruling mafia. This will be the first in a series of protests against the mafia in power.

Rich mobsters in government, and poor people! That is the reality in our Macedonia, Mickoski said in front of the people attending Wednesday’s protest.

This time when injustice becomes law, the resistance and protests will continue until we detonate you where you are with bribed and rigged elections. That is why we will grow in numbers and we will be everywhere in Macedonia.