There is no going back, we have just started! Today we are here and we are protesting on a social topic, that is the electricity price hike, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski in front of the Regulatory Commission building.

Here in this building, here led by the man who is Zoran Zaev’s energy spokesman? Here it is!, said Mickoski, showing a picture of the commission’s president Beslimovski.