There is no going back, we have just started! Today we are here and we are protesting on a social topic, that is the electricity price hike, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski in front of the Regulatory Commission building.
Here in this building, here led by the man who is Zoran Zaev’s energy spokesman? Here it is!, said Mickoski, showing a picture of the commission’s president Beslimovski.
This man is the independent regulator. This is the man who celebrates in the headquarters of SDSM, and then snitches on the state, on the opposition, on his own people! This is the man who signed the increase of electricity price by 7.5%. This is the man who dug into the pocket of this impoverished people. This is the servant of the mafia. This man’s name is Marko Beslimovski, remember him well! said Mickoski.
