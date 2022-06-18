The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, at tonight’s protest which is being held under the motto “Protest for change, because it is too much” pointed out the party positions on the most important issues and how they will act in the coming period. He says the situation in the country is unbearable.

Macedonia is currently a record holder in Europe in three things: the first is crime, the second, the country has the lowest economic growth in Europe, and the third, the country has the highest inflation rate. Maybe the crisis is imported, but the incompetence of the SDSM staff is authentic.

The biggest problem is the inflation that eats away everyone’s domestic budget. And any minimal wage increase with which the government boasts is deducted through just one increase in gasoline prices, not to mention the increases in all other products.

Poverty erodes the health of the people, and thus the health of Macedonia! Therefore, as soon as possible, quickly and with commitment, we must put an end to this economic genocide of Dimitar Kovacevski, Zoran Zaev and SDSM and DUI!

Inflation is a consequence of crime and the government’s inability to deal with price shocks. When I say that the situation is unbearable, it is also because we have been waiting for a date for negotiations with the European Union for five years, which never came. We have been stuck in the waiting room for the EU for 22 years. Some countries did not even talk about the EU then and today they are negotiating or are already in the EU! This people and Macedonia gave a lot, and in return did not get a date!, stressed Mickoski.

