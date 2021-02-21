VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski informed on Facebook about the great interest of the citizens for giving a signature with which they will express their revolt for the upcoming census.
He says that if Zaev has a little reason after such a large turnout, he will give up the intention for holding such a census.
Thousands of citizens from Bitola, Ohrid, Resen and other municipalities in southwestern Macedonia put their signatures against the falsifying census of Zaev. If Zaev has at least a little reason, after today’s massive response of citizens against the census he will stop the process.
In just one day, over 25,000 citizens signed the initiative and the campaign resumes today.
