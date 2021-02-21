VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski informed on Facebook about the great interest of the citizens for giving a signature with which they will express their revolt for the upcoming census.

He says that if Zaev has a little reason after such a large turnout, he will give up the intention for holding such a census.

Thousands of citizens from Bitola, Ohrid, Resen and other municipalities in southwestern Macedonia put their signatures against the falsifying census of Zaev. If Zaev has at least a little reason, after today’s massive response of citizens against the census he will stop the process.