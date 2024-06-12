At the invitation of ZELS, I am today at this event, at this General Assembly. It is an honor and a pleasure for me to receive this invitation first. Why? Because I appreciate that the municipalities in the coming period and I would say the following years will have a great importance in Macedonia, because a large part of the capital projects that the citizens need will be realized through the municipalities, said today the mandate holder Hristijan Mickoski All this should be a priority and will be a priority of their government, he says. All this should be a priority and will be a priority of their government, he says. I understand the difficult situation in the municipalities, I understand that the fewer citizens move, the less taxes in the municipalities, the less available funds and that’s why the government is here with a good housekeeping job, reorganization in the government itself to provide resources to respond to the real problems of the citizens, says Mickoski.
World
Orbán-We made an agreement with NATO Secretary General
Orbán wrote on his Facebook We made an agreement with NATO Secretary General. We do not have to participate in military operations outside Hungary. We will not send people, weapons and money to war! PM Orbán & NATO SG Stoltenberg announce after their meeting in Budapest that Hungary will NOT...
