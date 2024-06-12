At the invitation of ZELS, I am today at this event, at this General Assembly. It is an honor and a pleasure for me to receive this invitation first. Why? Because I appreciate that the municipalities in the coming period and I would say the following years will have a great importance in Macedonia, because a large part of the capital projects that the citizens need will be realized through the municipalities, said today the mandate holder Hristijan Mickoski All this should be a priority and will be a priority of their government, he says. All this should be a priority and will be a priority of their government, he says. I understand the difficult situation in the municipalities, I understand that the fewer citizens move, the less taxes in the municipalities, the less available funds and that’s why the government is here with a good housekeeping job, reorganization in the government itself to provide resources to respond to the real problems of the citizens, says Mickoski.