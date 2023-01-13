I assess it as a catastrophic meeting, a meeting that divides the people of Macedonia, instead of uniting them. It is a meeting in which the DUI Government supported by SDSM and Kovacevski needs to be saved. And a meeting without substance, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski in Vevcani, when asked to comment on the Tirana meeting.

The leader of VMRO-DPMNE stressed that the Tirana meeting is a meeting in which the people are divided, not united. Also, this meeting is for the salvation of the DUI Government supported by SDSM and Dimitar Kovacevski.