I assess it as a catastrophic meeting, a meeting that divides the people of Macedonia, instead of uniting them. It is a meeting in which the DUI Government supported by SDSM and Kovacevski needs to be saved. And a meeting without substance, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski in Vevcani, when asked to comment on the Tirana meeting.
