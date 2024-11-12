Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski spoke today at a gathering to celebrate November 13th – the anniversary of the liberation of Skopje during the Second World War. In his remarks, the Prime Minister addressed the historic dispute with Bulgaria which, among other things, demands that Macedonia rewrites its history.

Today we have a Government that protects the Macedonian national interests and I will try, with all my might, to secure a fair and dignified solution. I ask Europe for a chance to hear our arguments. We are doing everything we can, we have intense communication with our strategic partners, but I assure you that we will never accept something that will bring us shame before the people and before Macedonia, Mickoski said.

In his comments, he dismissed a concession Zoran Zaev made to Bulgaria, where he said that the Bulgarian occupation of Macedonia in the Second World War was more of an “administration”. Due to outrage coming even from his own party, Zaev was never able to introduce the historic concessions he made to Bulgaria in to the history textbooks.

There were no administrators but occupiers. Our historic struggle was not against certain nations or countries but against the Fascist regime that was defeated by Europe and by all freedom loving peoples, which included the Macedonian people, Prime Minister Mickoski said.

With local elections approaching, Prime Minister Mickoski pledged to work to resolve one of the burning issues of the capital city – the high level of air pollution during the winter. “Strategic investments in gas plants will secure heating that will help dramatically reduce air pllution. These plants will also generate electricity needed to drive our economy. The state and the Government are prepared to give sigificant subsidies to spur their construction”, Mickoski said.