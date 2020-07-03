I know many of you are deeply disappointed. It will not change things, but your view and vote can. The scams are already known, already seen and don’t let those proven lessons be repeated. Don’t waste energy on something that is proven to be worthless. Do not be afraid to change your mind and support something that is worthwhile, and Macedonia is worth more than anything else!, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski wrote on socials networks.

