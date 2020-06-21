VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski dismissed the blackmail from the DUI party that it will demand that the next Prime Minister of Macedonia is an ethnic Albanian. DUI also said that it will condition its participation in the next Government with the request that its Macedonian partner accepts the 2017 Zaev – Borisov treaty with Bulgaria.

DUI is apparently feeling too comfortable in the Government after its three years in coalition with SDSM and thinks that it can continue to behave with all political parties the way it behaves with SDSM. I want to tell them to be careful how they act, because the Macedonians and all other citizens of Macedonia are sick and tired of being treated as second class citizens, Mickoski said during his pre-election visit to Kumanovo.

Mickoski said that VMRO-DPMNE will approach all citizens equally, regardless of their ethnic background. He said that the DUI request is not good for Macedonia and is heightening polarization in the country.

DUI is campaigning on the demand for an Albanian Prime Minister and it sent out activists in front of the VMRO and SDSM party headquarters to present this request. Both VMRO and SDSM have their party leaders, Mickoski and Zoran Zaev, named as their candidates for Prime Minister.