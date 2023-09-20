I regret that you decided to make a public parody and serve to defocus from the crime of this criminal government and I understand you, but I cannot justify you, VMRO-DPMNE president Hristijan Mickoski told the former party president and Prime Minister Nikola today Gruevski.

There is no need for a dialogue through the media, Mickoski tells him, but since he addressed me with a status only once, I will answer you in the same way:

Nikola, I do not intend to be part of the scenario of creating discord in favor of this government with public correspondence. One day when we meet face to face I will tell you the details if you are ready to hear them. I will not allow it to be forgotten what this criminal government is doing to stay longer and longer, creating an atmosphere where citizens’ hope for justice and fairness is lost. If you want discord, that is your decision and I am ready to oppose it, because it is not a personal battle, but a battle for Macedonia, which is sinking more and more into crime, where everything is going against the will of the citizens. And we politicians are elected by the people and we answer to the people for our actions. There must not be not be secret agreements for Macedonia. I will not allow personal agreements and arrangements at the expense of the collective interest.

This is not 2018, this is a different time.