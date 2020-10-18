Due to the huge interest last time, on October 19, 2020, starting at 20:00 h, the leader of VMRO DPMNE, Hristijan Micksoki will again hold a Facebook Live session, where he will continue to answer people’s questions.
Time is limited and for better organization, you can write your questions here: http://bit.ly/LiveSoMickoski
We have a lot of current topics during this period, I hope you will meet me in the right light.
See you on Monday !, Mickoski wrote on Facebook.
