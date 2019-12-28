A week before the expected formation of the interim government, VMRO-DPMNE opposition leader Hristijn Mickoski is set to meet Saturday with Prime Minister and leader of the ruling SDSM Zoran Zaev and DUI leader Ali Ahmeti.

It is announced that Mickoski will first meet Ahmeti in the Parliament at 16 h, and then meet Zaev in the government building at 16:30 h.

After the Central and Executive Board of SDSM, where the current Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski was elected as the interim Prime Minister, and Labor Minister Mila Carovska – deputy prime minister, Zaev said that he would also raise the issue of changes to the Electoral Code over the introduction of a single constituency at today’s meeting with Mickoski if the leader of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE wants to talk about it.

As previously announced, Zaev and Mickoski will hold consultations on the interim government.