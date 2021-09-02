I tried to offer those who identify as opposition to form a common political bloc. In that way, we will make it easier to delegitimize the government, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski in Wednesday’s interview TV Alfa, talking about the offer to the Levica leadership to support the opposition candidates, if this party really wants to delegitimize government.

I am surprised, said Mickoski, how they do not see the ultimate goal, and that is to make a wider opposition bloc.

Mickoski called on the members, supporters of Levica to support the candidates of the opposition in places where their party doesn’t have any.