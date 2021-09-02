I tried to offer those who identify as opposition to form a common political bloc. In that way, we will make it easier to delegitimize the government, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski in Wednesday’s interview TV Alfa, talking about the offer to the Levica leadership to support the opposition candidates, if this party really wants to delegitimize government.
I am surprised, said Mickoski, how they do not see the ultimate goal, and that is to make a wider opposition bloc.
Mickoski called on the members, supporters of Levica to support the candidates of the opposition in places where their party doesn’t have any.
I regret that the Levica leadership did not recognize the chance to unite against Zaev, I call on its voters to support the opposition candidates where Levica does not nominate its own candidates, and we will support the candidates of Levica in the second round where we will not have our own candidate, concluded Mickoski.
