On Monday and the next two days, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, together with the party’s Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski and the Secretary for International Cooperation Timco Mucunski, will be paying a visit to Brussels where they will participate in the Parliamentary Assembly of the European People’s Party, VMRO-DPMNE informed.

Bilateral meetings are also expected with several politicians and holders of processes important for the strategic interests of the country, related to European integration.

The visit comes at a time when the country led by Zaev is experiencing another blockade on the EU road, as well as the fact that the European Union has objections to the government’s crime and lack of rule of law, says Mickoski’s party.