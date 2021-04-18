VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski wrote a post on Facebook in which he addresses the President of Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski. He says that wanting to be satirical, Pendarovski turned out to be ridiculous after he signed the decrees for promulgation of the laws from the fifth set of anti-crisis measures and said that he had no responsibility for the constitutionality and legality of the work of the Parliament.

Finally he said something and he also signed everything that the master ordered him to sign. He wanted to be satirical, but he turned out to be ridiculous. President Pendarovski, watch my last interview given on Friday and you will hear me talk loudly on national topics, including the fictional one you mention, to wash away the crime, corruption and shame of your master.

Mickoski says that instead of crying in the media why we are leaders in terms of corruption, crime in Europe, while Balkan drug lords walk around freely with Macedonian passports and marijuana is the main business in the country, the President should say something, because our country is disappearing.