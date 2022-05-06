During an event of the “Ljubisa Georgievski Foundation”, VMRO-DPMNE party leader Hristijan Mickoski said that he is prepared to discuss with the Government about all open issues. He reiterated that VMRO will begin to block the work of the Parliament next week to put an end to the political crisis and to force early elections.

I’m ready to talk about everything that is important to the citizens. Early general elections need to take place as soon as possible. That will help Macedonia exit the crisis we are in. I’m ready to talk in the next four days to determine a date for the early elections. We also offer to prepare four teams that will assist as soon as we determine the day for early elections, Mickoski said.