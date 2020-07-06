During the televised debate with Zoran Zaev, opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski was asked about the VMRO-DPMNE campaign video which showed two of Zaev’s closest supporters in the judiciary. After the arrest of Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva for racketeering, Zaev has relied mainly on prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska and judge Dobrila Kacarska to do away with his political opponents, and VMRO noted this in its video.

Ruskoska and Kacarska protested their portrayal and Mickoski was asked if the party is pressuring them.