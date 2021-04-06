They are caught in a mafia scandal. If we have a prosecutor’s office, now it should dare to act, the leader of VMRO DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski writes on Facebook in relation to the passport scandal.

The Ministry of Interior says that the action against the mafia started a year ago, although such a passport was issued 4 years ago. Precisely this action was launched by Nake Culev, which means that they slept through the previous 3 years, and after Culev they continued to remain silent about the mafia crime, says Mickoski.

The leader of VMRO DPMNE reminds that VMRO-DPMNE had to hold a briefing in order to have an action, in which, according to a well-known method, in order to hide the involvement of top government officials, administrative officials were blamed.