The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, at the protest against the political revanchism of the government said that the large number of people present at the protest shows that the people have had it enough and have real issues, and that trouble is called mafia.

As Mickoski points out, that mafia brought revenge on all grounds and terror against the ordinary people. He added that he is not talking only about terror, pressure and blackmail on VMRO-DPMNE, but about revenge against everything that is different from the mafia and different from SDSM.

The leader of VMRO-DPMNE dedicated this protest to the hundreds, thousands of people who suffer terror and mobbing on a daily basis just because they speak the truth about the mafia.

He also referred to numerous stigmatizations, pressures on a daily basis of people who are honest and do not think like the government.

It is not only revanchism in state institutions, but also the terror of the mafia wherever it can touch. We have layoffs in larger private companies that are close to the government. Not to mention the blackmails they make against the bosses of the companies so that they can work in good faith for the same government, said Mickoski.

He also referred to the people who addressed the protest and shared their troubles over how they were direct victims of the terror and pressure of the government.

We have a strong distortion of values in every respect. It must stop! Terror against people must stop! They must stop losing their jobs because they belong to a party or think differently from the government, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said at Friday’s “protest against revanchism and terror against citizens and political opponents.”

He called on the international community, which he said was calling for the rule of law, to come out and listen to human destinies.

To hear how today parents shed tears because they cannot provide a decent livelihood for their families. Because they see the sad faces of their children to whom they cannot provide computers to attend classes as their peers do. Because they had only one sin, they were activists or they supported the opposition or they had a different opinion from the government, Mickoski said.

The leader of the opposition called on all non-governmental or governmental organizations that, as he said, today use grants, to come out to talk to all the thousands of citizens who today do not know how make ends meet.

Talk about their fate. See why they are protesting here today! They are protesting here, because they are protesting against the injustice and suffering inflicted by SDSM and Zoran Zaev. Because today people are being transferred from Skopje to Kicevo, from Kicevo to Bitola, from Bitola to Veles, just because they disagree with the government, Mickoski said.