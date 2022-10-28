In an interview with the A1 ON news portal, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, once again confirmed the position of VMRO-DPMNE that they do not support constitutional amendments and the inclusion of Bulgarians in it, if firm guarantees are not received from the European Union for the Macedonian identity in which contains the language and that bilateral issues will no longer be an opportunity for a new veto until Macedonia becomes a member of the EU.

Under these circumstances and under these conditions VMRO-DPMNE will not vote. And, I already said in February of this year, guarantees are needed. Two essential guarantees are necessary for our Macedonian identity, which includes the language, and for what they have been convincing us all along that bilateral issues will no longer be a possibility for someone to veto until Macedonia becomes a member of the European Union, said Mickoski.

When asked if he knows of any other country that has received such written guarantees, Mickoski emphasized that he does not know of any other European country except Macedonia that has included a bilateral agreement in the negotiating framework, and as he emphasized, since we are a special case then will we behave that way.