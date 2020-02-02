Every state has a mafia, but under Zaev, the mafia found a state in Macedonia, said opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski. The VMRO-DPMNE President listed a portion of the numerous criminal and corruption scandals affecting the Zaev regime.

We had the Racket 1 and Racket 2 scandals. The Secretary General of the Government is caught rigging a contract for eight million EUR. Igor Spasov, the killer of Martin Neskovski, was allowed to escape. Ten companies close to Zaev got marijuana growing permits. Zoran and Vice Zaev were shown buying votes. We having polling places that handle a voter every three seconds. Criminal procurement of medicine, Kurto Dudus is beating citizens up, Pavle Bogoevski is recorded ordering drugs, and the prosecutors remain silent. One person is responsible for all this. It’s all Zaev’s fault, Mickoski said in a video he shared today.

SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE and locked in difficult talks about a new law on state prosecutors which, the opposition demands, would install a truly independent prosecutor who would begin tackling all these scandals that are left unanswered.

Обвинителството молчи

Се случи "Рекет1" и „Рекет 2“.Генерален секретар на Влада договора тендер од 8 милиони евра. На Игор Спасов, убиецот на Мартин Нешкоски му беше дозволено да излезе од затвор, за потоа тој да избега. Во 10 дена, фирми блиски на Заеви добиваат лиценци за извоз на марихуана. Зоран и Вице Заеви купувале гласови за избори. Кога Заев се заканува на бизнисмени пред гласање, кога се гласа за 3 секунди, кога има крвави тендери, кога има криминални иновации, кога Курто Дудуш тепа граѓани, кога Павле Богоевски нарачува „полче“, Обвинителството молчи.Молчат.Секоја држава има своја мафија, само во Македонија мафијата доби своја држава. И еден човек е најодговорен за сето тоа.Заев е виновен!

Gepostet von Hristijan Mickoski am Sonntag, 2. Februar 2020