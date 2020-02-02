Every state has a mafia, but under Zaev, the mafia found a state in Macedonia, said opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski. The VMRO-DPMNE President listed a portion of the numerous criminal and corruption scandals affecting the Zaev regime.

We had the Racket 1 and Racket 2 scandals. The Secretary General of the Government is caught rigging a contract for eight million EUR. Igor Spasov, the killer of Martin Neskovski, was allowed to escape. Ten companies close to Zaev got marijuana growing permits. Zoran and Vice Zaev were shown buying votes. We having polling places that handle a voter every three seconds. Criminal procurement of medicine, Kurto Dudus is beating citizens up, Pavle Bogoevski is recorded ordering drugs, and the prosecutors remain silent. One person is responsible for all this. It’s all Zaev’s fault, Mickoski said in a video he shared today.

SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE and locked in difficult talks about a new law on state prosecutors which, the opposition demands, would install a truly independent prosecutor who would begin tackling all these scandals that are left unanswered.