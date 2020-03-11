VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski urged Macedonians living abroad to register for the April 12 elections. Low registration rates, hampered by the difficult procedure, inaccesible diplomatic missions and fear of the coronavirus, mean that the diaspora likely won’t get to vote in the coming elections.

Today is the last day when diaspora voters can register to vote. I urge the highest possible turnout so we can deliver our message to this criminal and incompetent Government on April 12. Now is the chance for the citizens of the Republic of Macedonia from across the world to speak their mind and punish Zoran Zaev and his disastrous policies, Mickoski said.

Holding elections in the diaspora is linked to having a registration rate higher than the minimum number of votes received by a member of Parliament elected in Macedonia at the last elections. Given the exceptionally low turnout rates in the 6th, north-western district in Macedonia, this means that diaspora elections will be held if about 6.500 voters register, but this number currently appears out of reach.