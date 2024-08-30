Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski urged citizens, politicians, and all who care about the country to remain focused on national interests and avoid falling into the traps set by internal criminal structures or becoming entangled in the pre-election rhetoric of the country’s eastern neighbor. Speaking from Zagreb, Mickoski highlighted that in the coming period, the nation will face two significant challenges: attempts by internal elements to destabilize the country and efforts by the eastern neighbor to involve Macedonia in its pre-election campaign. He emphasized the importance of staying committed to the country’s strategic goals and following the determined path forward.