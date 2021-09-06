The Government and the SSO are responsible for the legal and accurate conduct of the census. Everything else in this process is folklore, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said Monday on the “24 Analysis” show.

What VMRO-DPMNE did at the beginning of this year was practical to postpone the census at that time and then the census was postponed to be conducted now, in September. Why? Because conducting the census now, we can control it immediately during the local elections, because now in the local elections we will have fingerprint scanners and that will be our first indicator whether the government and the SSO have completed the census properly, said Mickoski.

Mickoski also urged the Macedonian citizens to register in the census en masse and not to boycott this process, adding that they should not to believe in those non-national structures that are trying to create discord among the Macedonian tissue again and thus to continue the political career of Zaev and SDSM.