VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, who together with Aleksandar Nikoloski and Timco Mucunski is on a working visit to Brussels, met with the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi.

As Mickoski informed, at the meeting the good and friendly relations, as well as the efforts for cooperation on the EU road were confirmed.

They also discussed European perspectives, as well as the current developments in Macedonia.

The state met all the criteria for the start of negotiations in 2009, but the dispute with Bulgaria, for which Zaev assured us that he had closed all open issues, is an insurmountable obstacle. What is additionally worrying is the lack of a government plan to exit not only from the economic but also the political crisis imposed by the stagnation of integration. On the other hand, the abuses that the government in Macedonia makes with European values are noticeable, and the most glaring example is the introduction of higher taxes for citizens through the abuse of the European flag procedure. Such behavior has nothing to do and is contrary to the values of the European Union, said Mickoski.

The leader of VMRO-DPMNE emphasizes that the purpose of his stay in Brussels is to try to create a positive climate for the country to move forward.