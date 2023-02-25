As you can see, even with these limited resources, Veles is under construction. Veles is getting a new image, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, said on Saturday in Veles.

I just want to congratulate Marko, congratulate the administration, and the people who are part of Marko’s team as mayor here in Veles. I wish them many more projects like this because it is normal to be happy when you see how something is progressing, how something is being built and how promises are being fulfilled. Indeed, from day to day, from visit to visit, those changes can be noticed, although I will emphasize again that we are dealing with the Government and with the central authority, which in every way sees how to obstruct the municipalities run by VMRO-DPMNE mayors. In what sense to obstruct them? It cuts subsidies, threatens, and somewhere takes away credentials in kindergartens, in schools, there is no help. If you notice and if you see what the help is from the central government to the municipalities where we have mayors from SDSM and DUI and compare it with this one where the mayors are from VMRO-DPMNE, which is about 70% of the total number of population in Macedonia, you see that all the aid is concentrated precisely in those municipalities. Take Kriva Palanka for example, Probistip, Strumica, etc. and compare it with municipalities such as Bitola, Prilep, Veles, Stip, etc. you will see that there is absolutely no support from the central government. Why? They punish the citizens of these municipalities only because VMRO-DPMNE has a mayor here. But that motivates us, people are twice as motivated and will do more just to show that with honest, brave and dedicated work and without the support of this criminal DUI Government supported by SDSM, it could be done and that is the only way Macedonia can move forward and that not everyone is the same, Mickoski pointed out.