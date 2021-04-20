The leader of VMRO DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski paid Tuesday a visit to the Bigorski Monastery and met with Bishop Parthenius.

The esteemed guest was welcomed by our fraternity in the spirit of the monastery hospitality and was acquainted with the life and mission of the Monastery, said the Bigorski Monastery.

According to the Bigorski Monastery, at the meeting they discussed various topics related to the well-being and prosperity of our country and our society.